‘Disappointed’: Vanessa Hudgens slams paparazzi for invasion of privacy

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens slammed paparazzi for disrespecting their family’s privacy after she welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker earlier this week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her first social media post as a new mom, Vanessa Hudgens expressed her disappointment over shutterbugs, for ruining the special moment of their family, by revealing the first photos of her baby, to fulfil their greed.

In the text story on Instagram, the ‘High School Musical’ alum wrote, “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.”

“Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy,” she added. For the unversed, Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker were clicked taking their newborn baby home from the hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week. The exact date of the baby’s birth was not known.

Hudgens, 35, and the free agent Baseball player, Tucker, 28 tied the knot in a private Mexico ceremony in December last year, months after they announced their engagement. The duo had first sparked dating rumours in November 2020 after they met on a Zoom meditation call.

Justin, Hailey Bieber expecting their first child!