Varun Dhawan reveals the name of his months-old daughter

Bollywood A-lister and new dad, Varun Dhawan revealed the name of his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Natasha Dalal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Appearing at the latest episode of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, for the promotions of his forthcoming TV series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, Varun Dhawan spoke about his life after becoming a girl dad and also revealed the name that he and his wife has given to their daughter.

In the Diwali episode, Bachchan mentioned that the religious festival is all the more special for the family this year, as it’s the first for their daughter. In response, the ‘Badlapur’ actor folded his hands and said, “I’m still learning to connect with her. It’s just as you said when a baby comes home, everything changes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He went on to reveal, “We have named her Lara,” and divulged that he has self-composed a lullaby for his only daughter.

When Dhawan asked for parenting advice from the senior actor and the father of two, Bachchan responded by saying, “I’ll tell you one thing, just keep your wife happy…If she is happy, everything will go well in life. This is a single formula – Wife is supreme.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan advised not to work with Samantha in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

It is to be noted here that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot in January 2021, announced their first pregnancy with an Instagram post in February this year. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 3.