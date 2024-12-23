‘A powerful man’s wife stalked…’: Varun Dhawan recounts a scary fan encounter

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan recounted a scary fan encounter when the wife of a powerful man stalked him and broke into his house, after being catfished on his name.

In a recent interview with Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Varun Dhawan recalled his disturbing fan encounters, when he opened up about a particularly ‘scary’ incident where a powerful man’s wife broke into his house to elope with her.

“And that lady was the wife of a very powerful man. I can’t say what position… but a very powerful man,” Dhawan shared. “And she was being catfished. Someone was talking to her using my name.”

The ‘Bhediya’ actor continued, “She knew everything about my house, and she thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary.”

“She came with someone, and it became a family thing, and then there were female constables who came in and they handled it,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Speaking about other such events, Dhawan divulged that he has also been ‘pinched’ and ‘kissed’ forcibly by fans in public, and he felt a bit violated. “I immediately start thinking about how much worse it must be for women. I feel bad for the women because I straightaway put myself in their position. If this is happening with me, it must be worse with them,” he noted.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. The action thriller, co-written and directed by Kalees, will arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s character reference for ‘Baby John’