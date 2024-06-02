Video: Man breaks his own world record for typing with his nose

An Indian man has reportedly broke his own Guinness World Record by typing the alphabet in 25.66 seconds with his nose.

In a video posted by officials on the social media account of Guinness World Record on X, formerly Twitter, the Indian man, Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, aged 44, can be seen typing with his nose and a keyboard.

Chaudhary first set the record for the fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose in 2023, when he logged a time of 27.8 seconds, and he broke the record again later in the year with a time of 26.73 seconds.

Chaudhary has now broken the record a second time, managing the feat in 25.66 seconds.

The record rules assigned that Chaudhary type all 26 letters of the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard with a space between each letter.

Additionally, Chaudhary holds records for the fastest time to type the alphabet backward (single hand), achieving a time of 5.36 seconds, and the fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back, clocking in at 6.78 seconds.

“My profession has been typing, which is why I aimed to set a record in it, combining both my passion and livelihood,” he shared with Guinness World Records.