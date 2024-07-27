Terrifying footage shows masked machete gang attacks taxi passenger

A disturbing incident occurred on London’s streets when a group of men armed with a machete and hammer attacked a taxi passenger.

The terrifying encounter was captured on footage, showing the heroic actions of the taxi driver who saved the passenger’s life.

The incident began when three men exited the taxi, followed by a Mercedes pulling up behind the vehicle.

A fight broke out between the two groups, during which one of the men who had previously been in the taxi jumped back inside.

The attackers, wearing hoodies and masks, smashed the taxi’s window with a hammer and stabbed the passenger in the backseat.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his arm and eye, noticed the Mercedes pursuing them and urged the driver to speed up.

The driver promptly headed to the nearest police station, while the victim contacted a friend and reported the incident to the police.

In phone call to the authorities, the victim stated, “I need police, I’m getting followed by a car. They’re following me, they tried to stab me.”