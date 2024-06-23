Video of woman publicly beaten with sticks sparks outrage

In a shocking video that went viral on the internet, a woman wearing saree was beaten publicly with sticks while onlookers were watching.

The woman being thrashed publicly with a stick by a group of men in the state’s Dhar district as onlookers watch and film the disturbing assault but none comes forward to her rescue.

A report citing police sources said the incident occurred on June 20 after the woman allegedly fled from home with a man.

A video of the assault went viral on social media showing a woman clad in a yellow saree, being held by a group of four men while another man is seen hitting her repeatedly with a wooden stick even as onlookers watch and film the act.

Police said they have arrested one of the accused while searches are underway the others who are still at large.

“Taking cognisance of the video, the police swung into action and found that the incident occurred in an area under the Tanda police station limits in the district,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The officer said a case was are registered based a complaint filed by the victim and the main accused, identified as Noor Singh Bhuria, who was seen beating up the woman in the viral video, has been arrested.

The police teams have been constituted for the search and arrest of other accused, the SP said, adding that further investigation was underway.