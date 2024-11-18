Alizeh Shah breaks the internet with new video

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah broke the internet with her latest video post on the social site Instagram.

Young actor Alizeh Shah, who ended her weeks-long social media hiatus last month, returning to the Gram with K-pop-inspired looks, took to her official handle in the early hours of Monday, with a new picture and video post.

The two-visuals carousel post, featuring a brief selfie video of the actor and a blurred snap, was captioned simply with a swan emoji only, while the ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ actor added the song ‘Streets’, from American rapper Doja Cat’s album ‘Hot Pink’, in the background of the post.

The comments section on the now-viral post was kept turned off, however, thousands of her followers on the social site dropped their likes for the celebrity.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.