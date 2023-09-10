Areej Mohyudin captivates netizens with latest Insta post

Actress and model Areej Mohyudin, who has worked in hit serials throughout her career, continues to break social media with her captivating posts on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

The prolific celebrity became the talk of the town again by sharing pictures of her rocking a purple outfit.

Areej Mohyudin’s latest pictures went viral and it accumulated over 3,000 likes and tonnes of heartwarming comments. The celebrity was praised for her dashing looks and pictures through the remarks.

Areej Mohyudin is one of the most-sought Pakistani celebrities with 186,000 Instagram followers. The celebrity captivates Instagrammers by sharing updates of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

She also interacts with netizens in the comment section as well.

Apart from her strong social media presence, the actress has proved her mettle with her performance in hit serials and films over the years.

Her hit projects include ‘Meray Hi Rehna,’ and ‘Bandish 2.‘

‘Bandish‘ season two shows the harsh reality of black magic in society. The cast includes The show Affan Waheed, Sania Saeed, Areej Mohiuddin, Amna Ilyas, Hoorain, Zainab Qayyum, Shuja Asad and others.

