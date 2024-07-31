WATCH: Elderly woman crosses flooded stream in cooking pot

The video of an elderly woman, crossing a flooded stream in a large cooking pot to visit a hospital, has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Visakhapatnam district of India’s Andhra Pradesh state where continuous rains resulted in flooding in several parts of the district, an Indian media outlet reported.

Reports said that the elderly woman had to sit in a large aluminum cooking pot to cross a flooded stream to visit a nearby hospital.

The viral video showed the woman waiting on the side of the flooded stream that cut off her village from the rest of the district.

A man was then seen bringing a huge cooking pot made of aluminium and helping the woman sit inside the pot.

The man was seen in the viral video taking the pot into the stream and pushing it to the other side of the stream.

While the sick elderly woman managed to cross the stream, the incident sparked an outrage in India as several said that people in the rural areas seem to live in a “pre-historic era,” without any necessities.

It is pertinent to mention that heavy rains caused multiple landslides in the Wayanad district of India’s Kerala state, with at least 151 people dead and many still missing.

Heavy rain collapsed hillsides and triggered torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders in the worst disaster in the state since deadly floods in 2018.

Most of the 350 families living in the area surrounded by tea and cardamom estates were caught unaware by the landslides early on July 30.

At least 151 people died and 187 were still missing, the state chief minister’s spokesman, PM Manoj, told Reuters by phone.