VIDEO: Female govt officer caught taking bribe

A female government official was apprehended after a viral video showed her taking a bribe to grant favours.

According to Indian media reports, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended the senior officer in Mahabubabad city of Telangana over charges of bribery.

The accused, identified as Jyothi Sharma, is a senior drafting officer in the survey and land records office in the Mahabubabab district collectorate.

She was taken into custody after a video went viral showing her receiving Rs20,000 bribe for granting official favours.

She was immediately taken into custody by ACB officials. A case has been lodged against her under the anti-corruption Act and further investigation is being carried out by the authorities for more revelations.

The Times of India reported in January 2024 that India’s rank in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023 has slipped to 93 out of 180 countries, with a score of 39.

The report of Transparency International points out that most countries, including India, have made little progress in tackling corruption.

The CPI global average score remains unchanged at 43, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Corruption Rank in India averaged 77.41 from 1995 until 2023, reaching an all-time high of 95.00 in 2011 and a record low of 35.00 in 1995.

In 2022, India was ranked at 85, sharing this spot with five other countries, including the Maldives.

It should be noted that while India’s rank has slipped by several places, its score has dipped by one point (over the previous year) to stand at 39.

