WATCH: Heroic bystander saves toddler who fell from 13th floor

In a heart-stopping incident, a two-year-old girl fell from the balcony of a 13th-floor apartment in India but was miraculously saved by a quick-thinking bystander as video of the incident went viral.

The incident occurred in Indian state Maharashtra where the toddler girl was playing on the balcony when she slipped and fell.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man, identified as Bhavesh Mahatre, rushing towards the falling child and managing to break her fall, albeit partially.

In the viral video, Bhavesh Mahatre can be seen rushing from a distance to catch the child, although he couldn’t catch her fully, but his hands made contact, slowing down her fall, resulting in only minor injuries.”

Mahatre, who was passing by the building when he saw the child falling, said he didn’t think twice before sprinting towards her to save her life.

The incident occurred in the Divicha Pada area of Thane last week, and the child suffered minor injuries.

Netizens have been praising Mahatre’s heroism, calling him a “real-life hero” for his selfless act.