WATCH: Man tries lightning cigarette with Porsche; meets accident

A young man in India almost caught fire while trying to light a cigarette with the exhaust of a ‘Porsche’ car as video of the incident went viral.

A car content creator from India’s Hyderabad tried to light a cigarette with the exhaust of a luxury car, Porsche 718 Cayman, and barely escaped an accident.

A video shared on Instagram by Asad Khan has been viewed by over a million users. He captioned the video, “What’s the best way to light a cigarette?” The young man is being criticised for his actions.

It appeared that the influencer was trying to light the cigarette with the exhaust flames while standing behind the car, which may have been in neutral gear.

He barely avoided an accident, but his hand was burned in addition to the cigarette catching fire.

Asad Khan is receiving criticism on social media. One commenter suggested, “Next time, try it with the cigarette in your mouth.”

Another one wrote “He burned his hand in a stunt.