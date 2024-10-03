web analytics
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi share dreamy wedding pictures from Italy ceremony

Web Desk
British actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have shared their dreamy wedding pictures, months after their secret marriage.

Months after she secretly exchanged vows with her beau in May, Millie Bobby Brown turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, with a carousel post showing glimpses of her dreamy Italian ceremony, at Villa Cetinale, Tuscany.

“Forever and always, your wife,” wrote the ‘Stranger Things’ actor in the caption of the six-picture gallery.

Her husband, American model Jake Bongiovi, the son of the rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, shared a similar post on his handle, with his own set of pictures, and captioned, “Forever and always, your husband.”

The photos captured the radiant Gen-Z bride in two bridal attires for the celebration. The first one was a white, custom-made Galia Lahav lace gown with intricate details, which she paired with a long tulle veil and minimal jewellery and makeup.

She then switched to a satin off-the-shoulder gown for the evening party.

On the other hand, the dapper groom opted for an ivory tuxedo jacket and paired it with black pants, a bow tie and a white shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jakebongiovi

Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Matthew Modine, who plays ‘Papa’ in the series, officiated their wedding.

Also Read: ‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix confirmed marriage with Rooney Mara?

Pertinent to note here that Bobby Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, who have been in a relationship since 2021, announced their engagement in April last year.

