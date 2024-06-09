Watch: Naseem Shah castles Axar Patel in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game

Naseem Shah clean bowled Indian batter Axar Patel with a beautiful delivery during their blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

The Indian batter was facing Shah in the eighth over of their inning when he came down the wicket charging and took a wild swing.

However, he was beaten by the length delivery that hit his middle stump as Axar Patel departed for 28 off 18 deliveries.

India were bowled out for 119 in their clash with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2024 as Pakistan pacers seared through their batting lineup.

Earlier, Naseem Shah took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli that landed India in trouble and were restricted to 119 in 19 overs.

Naseem Shah took three wickets while conceding 21 runs in four overs.

India thrashed Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday.

Chasing a total of 120, Pakistan managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets and were defeated by six runs.

Muhammad Rizwan remained the highest run-getter for the Men in Green, having scored 31 off 44 runs while Skipper Babar Azam was out for 13 off 10 balls.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers and was the Player of the Match for taking three wickets while conceding 14 runs in four overs.