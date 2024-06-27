WATCH: Pranksters splash water on moving train, get instant karma

A social media video went viral showing a group of pranksters splashing water on the passengers inside a moving train in Pakistan.

The video doing rounds on social media, shows several young men parking a motorcycle in a lake beneath the railway track.

As soon as the passenger train reaches the lake, they begin splashing water on the moving train through the motorcycle.

The incident took a dramatic turn when the train stopped, and passenger got out and thrashed the young men.

The viral video showed more than a dozen enraged passengers in physical altercation with the pranksters.

Reports said that the young men tried to flee the scene as soon as the train stopped as the passengers and railway employees gave a chase.

The viral video shows several passengers putting the pranksters’ motorbike in the train while police officials are also seen in the background.

The video ends with passengers getting back on the train as it departs for its next station.

While the train belonged to the Pakistan Railways, it was not clear where the incident occurred and if the pranksters faced any action besides their bike being seized by the officials.

In April this year, an 18-year-old student died while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to prank friend on April Fool’s Day.

The incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a prank turned into a tragedy after a teen identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide.

But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death,” an official said.