WATCH: Principal thrown out of office after getting replaced

The change in the leadership at a school took a wild turn when several were seen in a viral video forcibly removing a principal from her chair after she was replaced.

The incident occurred in Prayagraj of India’s Uttar Pradesh sparking an uproar in the country, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the door of the principal’s room at Bishop Johnson Girls School being broken from the outside as a group of individuals barged in.

The group, including the school’s chairman, were seen in the video insisting that the principal leave the chair for the incoming principal.

When she resisted, the group began to forcefully remove her for the chair while another woman took her phone away.

A man then pushed her towards the exit door as she remained seated on the chair. She was later removed from the chair at the exit door and it was brought back to install the new principal amid applause from the people.

A man was then seen in the viral video telling the former principal that she was removed from her seat and she has to leave the office.

Following the incident, the former principal registered a complaint at a local police station, alleging the group of robbery, intimidation, and misconduct.

In May this year, an argument between a primary school principal and a teacher turned violent as the two engaged in a fistfight in a viral video.

The incident occurred in a village in India’s Agra where the two women—a teacher and a principal— exchanged heated words over the teacher being late to school before getting involved in a violent fight.

The viral video showed the two attacking each other and almost ripping off each others’ clothes while screaming about etiquettes.