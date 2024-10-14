Sanam Baloch’s Instagram post goes viral!

Former actor-host Sanam Baloch returned to the social site Instagram with a blurred picture of herself, her first post in months.

One of the most versatile actors of Pakistan, Sanam Baloch who had been missing from the spotlight (and even social media) for the longest time now, surprised her fans on Sunday, making a comeback on her Instagram feed after five months.

She posted a blurred, long-shot picture of herself, dressed up in a red outfit, and captioned, “Lost in the blur, Found in the moment.”

While she had kept the comments on the latest post turned off, the picture garnered thousands of likes from her 1.4 million followers.

Notably, the ‘Daam’ star, who had tied the knot with actor-host Abdullah Farhatullah in 2013, in an intimate nikah ceremony, confirmed in October 2018 that the former couple had parted ways.

Baloch announced her second marriage in 2020 and revealed that she now has a daughter, named Amaya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is best known for her performance in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Daam’ alongside Aamina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed. She has also been a part of superhit plays like ‘Teri Raza’ and ‘Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan’ among many others.