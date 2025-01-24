WATCH: Daring ‘thief’ hangs from moving train window in bold stunt

A terrifying video has gone viral on social media, showing a man hanging precariously from the window of a moving train.

The footage, captured by an Instagram influencer from India, has left people shocked and horrified.

In the video, the influencer, who can be heard calling the man a “thief” in the background, claims the man is from Kanpur.

The man, seemingly unfazed by the danger, calmly hangs from the window while searching for something to eat.

The influencer states that the man clung to the train window for over an hour as it sped along, making the situation even more alarming. The video, which has gone viral and sparked outrage, has been shared widely across social media platforms.

The caption of the viral video reads: “Zindagi se pyaar nahi hai” (No love for life), highlighting the extreme risk the man was taking.

Other passengers on the train can also be seen filming the man’s dangerous stunt, further fueling the viral spread of the shocking footage.

Earlier, an incident involving a train shock the social media when an elderly woman narrowly escaped death while a train passed over her.

A video went viral on social media showing a miraculous escape from death as a speeding train passed over a woman while she was lying on the railway tracks.

As the train approached, the panicked bystanders shouted, urging her to stay still.

The woman, lying flat between the tracks, remains motionless. The train eventually passes over her, and she emerges unharmed, which is just incredible.

Onlookers are visibly shaken but also relieved, and they can be heard chanting in gratitude for the woman’s survival.

According to reports, the incident took place in India. The reason behind is not yet known but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with reckless behaviour near railway tracks.