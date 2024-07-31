VIDEO: Woman catches snake with bare hands

A fearless woman caught a snake hiding behind the computer LCD at an office in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India.

Ajita Pandey posted a video on her Instagram, which quickly went viral.

The video shows the woman entering the office, guided by staff to where the large snake was hiding behind a pile of books and a monitor on a desk. One staff member can be heard warning, “Please be careful. It will jump.”

However, Ajita calmly searched for the serpent and, with remarkable composure, grabbed it bare-handed as it coiled its tail around her wrist.

With impressive confidence, she gently removed the snake from its hiding spot, managing it skillfully with one hand. Ajita remained unfazed, adjusting her dupatta and retrieving a bag to safely place the snake inside, all while maintaining a secure hold on the reptile.

“This is a non-venomous snake. It probably slithered into this space to eat rats. Do not get scared,” she reassured everyone.

Smiling, Ajita walked out of the office with the snake, much to the relief of the employees. Her composed and professional handling of the situation left many in awe.