web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Vidya Balan leaves netizens in splits with hilarious reel – Watch

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has netizens laughing with her hilarious new Instagram reel, going viral on social media sites.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Vidya Balan entertained her 9.5 million followers with a new reel, mimicking a humorous script from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

In the video, posted without any caption, Balan lip-synced a comedian, seemingly congratulating an author, after being impressed by the ‘promo of the book’, before she confusingly asked for the script, to understand what she had been impressed of.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The now-viral reel has over 3 million views on the gram and it garnered numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, No One Killed JessicaThe Dirty Picture, Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.

Also Read: ‘Industry does not belong to anyone’s father…,’ says Vidya Balan sharing her two cents on nepotism in Bollywood debate

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan was last seen in Shirsha Guha’s rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyarr’.

Next, she is all set to return to the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in the upcoming third film of the series. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.