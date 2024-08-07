Vidya Balan leaves netizens in splits with hilarious reel – Watch

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has netizens laughing with her hilarious new Instagram reel, going viral on social media sites.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Vidya Balan entertained her 9.5 million followers with a new reel, mimicking a humorous script from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
In the video, posted without any caption, Balan lip-synced a comedian, seemingly congratulating an author, after being impressed by the ‘promo of the book’, before she confusingly asked for the script, to understand what she had been impressed of.
View this post on Instagram
The now-viral reel has over 3 million views on the gram and it garnered numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.
In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.
Also Read: ‘Industry does not belong to anyone’s father…,’ says Vidya Balan sharing her two cents on nepotism in Bollywood debate
Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan was last seen in Shirsha Guha’s rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyarr’.
Next, she is all set to return to the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in the upcoming third film of the series. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.