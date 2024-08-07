Vidya Balan leaves netizens in splits with hilarious reel – Watch

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.

Also Read: ‘Industry does not belong to anyone’s father…,’ says Vidya Balan sharing her two cents on nepotism in Bollywood debate

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan was last seen in Shirsha Guha’s rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyarr’.

Next, she is all set to return to the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in the upcoming third film of the series. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.