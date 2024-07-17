Caught-On-Cam: Woman falls to death from third floor while joking with colleague

The shocking video of a woman, falling from the third floor of building while joking with her friends, went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Vikas Naka area of India’s Maharashtra when the victim, identified as Naginadevi Manjiram, fell to her death, an Indian media outlet reported.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, showed the staircase area of a building where the woman was standing with her colleagues near the protective wall of the lobby of the building.

Reports said that the group was enjoying their break time as Naginadevi sat on the staircase wall. It was then a man, identified as Bunty, jokingly held her hand and hugged her.

However, Naginadevi, who worked as a janitor at the building, lost her balance and fell down along with Bunty who was saved by the bystanders.

The viral video showed the two losing balance as the man is saved by the onlookers while the victim plunged to her death.

The video showed Bunty and others rushing down the stairs soon after Naginadevi fell down.

Later, police arrived at the scene and began investigations after registering a case.

A police official said the CCTV footage of the incident was being examined to ascertain the facts of the woman’s fall.

Investigators were looking into evidence to determine if it was indeed a joke or a murder attempt in the guise of joking.