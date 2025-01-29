VIDEO: Woman says father, brother assaulted by 30-40 delivery riders

A woman in India claimed that claimed that her family members were assaulted by several riders of a delivery company which is yet to react to her claims.

The woman from Ghaziabad, India Mansi M, described the event in a LinkedIn post, claiming that the riders had shut her father and brother inside a Blinkit business and viciously beat them with rods and bats.

“I live in Sector-3, Rajinder Nagar, Ghaziabad, where a Blinkit store has recently opened on the ground floor of our residential building. What was once a peaceful community has now become a breeding ground for chaos, intimidation, and violence,” Mansi wrote.

“The ongoing situation at this Blinkit location has created serious risks to the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

Mansi M said her father tried to mediate a dispute between the delivery executives and the people of the society, which sparked the altercation. It became out of control rather than de-escalating.

“Yesterday, the tension reached a boiling point. A group of delivery executives harassed and verbally abused society members outside the store. My father, who was returning home from work, tried to intervene and defuse the situation but was met with a violent response,” she said.

“These individuals escalated the conflict, physically attacking my father, brother, and cousin. Thirty to forty delivery riders stormed into the store, locked the shutter, and proceeded to beat my family with bats and sticks, some of which were being sold on Blinkit’s platform.”

The woman said that they are now living in constant fear, knowing that something even worse ‘could happen’, as the staff continues to ‘threaten’ us.

“As a girl, if I ever asked them to not abuse themselves, they started abusing me and threatening me, especially as my family resides just above the Blinkit store,” she added.

“The violent behaviour of the delivery executives is not just a threat to my family but to everyone who lives nearby. I am attaching the CCTV footage and photos of the individuals involved in this appalling incident,” she added.

Mansi called on Deepinder Goyal of Zomato and Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, to act right now in her article. To avoid more commotion, she demanded that the business be moved out of their neighborhood.

“I urge you to take immediate action. Please ensure that such stores are not set up in residential areas, where their operations can endanger public safety. Instead, they should be located in industrial or commercial zones, far removed from residential spaces,” Mansi said.