Vocational training centre for differently-abled persons inaugurated

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Vocational Training Centre for differently- abled persons , ARY News reported.

CM Murad inaugurated the ‘Vocational Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities Ancholi’ in a simple ceremony organised at CM House’s Conference Room on Tuesday. He got the plaque unveiled by Ali Ansar, a differently-abled person .

The chief minister was informed that 240 persons with disabilities, including 120 girls have been enrolled at the Vocation Centre and they are being imparted vocational training.

“Out ff 240 students, 60 have been enrolled in Computer Science, 72 in Tailoring, 48 in Beautification and 60 in Mobile Repair,” CM Murad was informed

The chief minister directed the Secretary DEPD to run the centre effectively, assuring them to provide more facilities and equipment if needed.

Separately, CM Murad distributed Rs71.252 million cheques among the NGOs working for differently-abled persons to procure assistive devices for differently-abled persons.

The CM said that his government had established rehabilitation centres for persons with disabilities all over the province to facilitate the parents to enroll their differently abled children to make them effective persons of society.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing tuberculosis (TB), a significant health challenge in Pakistan.

TB cases have risen in Pakistan by 42.5 percent in the last three years with 47,000 people dying of the illness in 2023, according to official data, undermining the government’s plans to stamp out the disease by 2035 in the face of inadequate resources for screening and treatment.

Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the newly launched program, named the Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TB-LON), is an investment of $9 million over five years.