VPN now required to obtain a Class License for Data

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed granting Class License for Data Services for the provision of Data Services for Pakistan.

According to the PTA news release the VPN service providers are required to obtain a Class License for Data (Data Services) to provide VPN and related services.

As per the news release, this resuming of Class License for Data does not include the Internet Services provision category. It is further clarified that Local Loop Licensees are permitted to offer any class license services such as VPN services, subject to obtaining separate prior permission from PTA.

This initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.

This development follows the PTA’s earlier decision to launch a crackdown on unregistered VPNs due to security concerns raised by the government.

Initially, the PTA had set a deadline of November 30 for VPN registration. However, it later opted not to block VPNs after the deadline, indicating that it would extend the registration period.

The Ministry of Interior had previously declared plans to begin shutting down all unregistered VPNs by mid-November but subsequently provided a two-week “grace period” for compliance with the registration requirements.

Also read: Pakistan’s IT industry faces Rs 1.3 billion daily losses: P@SHA chief

VPNs, widely utilized globally to circumvent content restrictions and enhance data security, have seen a significant rise in usage in Pakistan following the ban on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year due to “national security” issues.

The process of registering for a VPN requires individuals to fill out an online form and supply essential information, which includes their computerized national identity card (CNIC), company registration information, and taxpayer status.

According to the statement issued by the PTA, freelancers are required to present documentation, such as a letter or email, that confirms their affiliation with a project or company.

Furthermore, applicants must indicate the IP address needed for VPN connectivity. Should a fixed IP address be necessary, it can be obtained from an Internet Service Provider (ISP).