Is Mohsin Naqvi quitting office of PCB chairman?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to hand over cricket-related affairs to Waqar Younis, it emerged on Tuesday.

Naqvi, who also works as interior minister, will hand over cricket affairs to Waqar Younis as the former believes that a cricketer should be responsible for the matters related to the game.

The PCB chairman has the authority to assign his duties as he sees fit, and sources indicate that Waqar will manage the board’s cricket activities with Naqvi’s approval.

Sources reveal that Naqvi will look after administrative affairs, and the former captain will be responsible for all the decisions regarding cricket, including international, domestic, selection committee (White ball and Red ball) affairs, and No Objection Letter (NOC) of the players.

An official announcement regarding these changes is expected soon.

Additionally, Naqvi mentioned that the interior ministry is concerned about the amount of time he spends on PCB duties.

Naqvi is currently focused on the administrative affairs of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi is likely to replace Jay Shah as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year. The ACC presidency rotates periodically, and Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), currently holds the position with a one-year extension granted in January.