WATCH: Nathan Lyon walks off despite asking for review in MCG Test

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon left the crease after being given LBW out despite asking for a review as drama continue to unfold during third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia.

Nathan Lyon who was dismissed for 13 on the day 2 of the MCG Test took a DRS and strangely walked off the ground without waiting for the decision.

The Australian spinner was declared LBW out on the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Nathan Lyon asked for a review while walking off! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dyWDwTp4Ep — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

Lyon was Jasprit Bumrah’s fourth victim in the Boxing Day Test as the Indian pace spearhead finished with a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised Indian star batter Virat Kohli for an on-field altercation with debutant Australia batsman Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Virat Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players. The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

According to the ICC, the Indian star player has been penalised for breaching level 1 of its Code of Conduct. He has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”