WATCH: Salesman beaten by three girls in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a salesman of a petrol pump’s tuck shop was assaulted by three girls, allegedly the daughters of an influential person, in the Garden Town area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The altercation was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the three girls verbally and physically abusing the salesman.

While the elder citizen standing nearby tried to intervene but the girls – said to be the daughters of a Lawyer – verbally abuse him as well.

Following the incident, the tuck shop owner claimed that the girls left without paying for the items they took.

Meanwhile, the Garden Town police officials arrested the salesman on the complaint of the influential person as he attempted to retaliate with violence.

The footage has sparked outrage online, raising questions about the misuse of influence and the actions of the involved parties.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further.