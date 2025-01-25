Watch: Video of Rinku Singh giving cash to waiters goes viral

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, showing his kind gesture of generously distributing money to waiters and staff members.

The viral clip has garnered millions of views and appears to be from a marriage ceremony, showing Rinku Singh is seen seated with a bundle of cash, and personally handing out money.

Staff members, including chefs and waiters, are standing in a queue and receiving cash one by one. They are also showing their gratitude to the cricketer.

After handing out the money, Rinku kept the remaining amount for himself.

Although the exact timing and location of the video are unclear, some reports suggest it is an old clip from his housewarming celebration.

The kind gesture has deeply moved many viewers who have praised Rinku for his generosity.

One commenter said “They say when God blesses you big, don’t forget to stay kind—and Rinku Singh might just be the poster boy for that quote! Great gesture by Rinku Singh.”

One user expressed a hope that Rinku stays true to his authentic self throughout his career, unlike many players who become more polished and “modern” once they gain fame in cricket.

Another commenter noted that this is a tradition in UP marriages, where it’s common to distribute clothes and money to others during celebrations.

Meanwhile, Indian media reports said that Rinku Singh is soon going to tie the knot with 25-year-old Member of Parliament Priya Saroj.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star is set to get engaged with Samajwadi Party politician Priya Saroj who was elected in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priya’s father Toofani Saroj also confirmed the reports, saying that the left-handed batter’s family has made a marriage proposal. “Yes, the talks are on between the families”, he said.