web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Weather update: Will it rain in Karachi today?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that hot and humid weather is likely to continue scorching the mega city on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi will be hot and humid during the next 24 hours, while rain with thunderstorm is expected this evening.

The metropolis’s temperature will likely fluctuate between 36°C to 38°C with humidity in the air at 69%, said PMD.

Yesterday, Karachiites  finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 22 millimeters (mm), followed by North Karachi at 14 mm.

The data read that Gulshan Hadid received 10 mm rain, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad  1.4 mm, and Airport at 0.3 mm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.