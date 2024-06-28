Weather update: Will it rain in Karachi today?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that hot and humid weather is likely to continue scorching the mega city on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi will be hot and humid during the next 24 hours, while rain with thunderstorm is expected this evening.

The metropolis’s temperature will likely fluctuate between 36°C to 38°C with humidity in the air at 69%, said PMD.

Yesterday, Karachiites finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 22 millimeters (mm), followed by North Karachi at 14 mm.

The data read that Gulshan Hadid received 10 mm rain, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad 1.4 mm, and Airport at 0.3 mm.