Woman mastermind of human smuggling ring arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect involved in human smuggling, identified as a mastermind, from Lahore’s Sham Nagar area, ARY News reported. As per details, the accused woman, who is named in multiple cases, was allegedly involved in trapping citizens and taking millions of rupees by promising them employment abroad. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect would lure people with false promises of employment and then fleece them of their hard-earned money. Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency Immigration conducted a major operation and foiled a human smuggling attempt at Islamabad Airport. The FIA spokesperson claimed to have arrested 13 passengers bound to travel to Libya and Italy under the guise of Umrah visas. The operation resulted in the arrest of the facilitator, Asad Iqbal, and 13 passengers who were attempting to leave for Saudi Arabia on flight ER-807. Also read: PM Shehbaz directs property confiscation of human traffickers The FIA official upon found suspicion stopped the individuals for routine check, leading to an interrogation of the passengers. Meanwhile, the authorities found evidence from mobile phones which revealed contacts with human trafficking agents, confirming that the group planned to travel from Saudi Arabia to Libya and Italy illegally. The arrested individuals included Ehtesham, Adil, Shehryar, Ali Hamza, Murad, and Suleman, among others. The accused, hailing from Peshawar, Attock, and Sialkot, were linked to a main agent, Sameer Qayyum, based in Libya. They had paid substantial amounts to various agents for illegal travel from Libya to Italy. All suspects were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad for further investigation and legal proceedings.