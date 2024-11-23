Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks McCullum’s decade-old record

PERTH: India’s opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, broke the 10-year-old record of New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum for the most test sixes in a calendar year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved this record on the second day of the Perth Test against Australia at Optus Stadium.

He scored his 34th six of the year in Test cricket, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s record of 33 sixes set in 2014.

After being dismissed in for a duck in first innings Yashasvi Jaiswal retrieved himself, scoring unbeaten 90 runs off 193 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

England’s Ben Stokes, with 26 sixes in 2022, holds the third spot, followed by Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag of India, both of whom struck 22 sixes each in 2005 and 2008.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a remarkable start to his Test career, including three centuries. His exceptional performance against England, where he scored over 700 runs, showcased his potential.

In the Perth test, India ended Second Day, not losing a single wicket, building a sizable 218-run lead over Australia to take a stranglehold, with all 10 wickets still in hand.

Jaiswal faced 193 balls while Rahul fended off 153 to steer India to 172 without loss at the close on day two.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul, and Harshit Rana took three, as India bowled out Australia for 104.

This helped India take a 46-run lead after the first innings, despite managing only 150 themselves earlier on

India have won their last two Border-Gavaskar trophy series in Australia but came into the Perth Stadium clash after a devastating 3-0 home loss to New Zealand.