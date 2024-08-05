Youm-e-Istehsal being observed across Pakistan

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed in Pakistan today (Monday) to register protest against Indian government’s illegal action of August 5, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

Pakistan, Kashmiris and the international community had rejected the Indian steps to end the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

A special walk from Foreign Office to D-Chowk, Islamabad is underway to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is leading the walk while federal ministers, lawmakers, political leaders of various parties, members of civil society, academia, students, and media persons are joining the event.

Read more: Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistan Army reaffirms unflinching support to Kashmiris

One-minute silence was observed at nine in the morning and all the moving traffic came to a halt. National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played.

Radio Pakistan, PTV and other media organizations are broadcasting special transmissions, highlighting leaders of Kashmir’s freedom struggle, sacrifices of Kashmiris, and Indian atrocities against innocent civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.