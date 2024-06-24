Youth torched to death in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A horrific incident was reported from Jacobabad, where some unidentified individuals set a youth on fire, leading to his death within the limits of the Sadar police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the residents of the area, some unidentified assailants left the burned body in the neighborhood and fled the scene.

The local residents promptly informed the police regarding the body.

The deceased, identified as Ghulam Hussain, suffered severe burns, with 50 percent of his body affected, according to police reports.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this brutal act.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur took strict notice of a horrific incident in the Madyan area of Swat district.

As per details, the Chief Minister contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and sought an immediate report on the matter.

He directed the IGP to take emergency measures to control the situation and ensure peace in the area.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Gandapur urged the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remain calm and peaceful.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred in Madyan where a tourist was killed by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy.