YouTube to introduce AI detection tools

YouTube has announced to introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) tools. These tools aim to help identify people, voices and music in YouTube videos based on AI technology.

The company has upgraded its Content ID system to detect copyright infringements in songs through AI synthetic sounds.

The new feature alerts users by identifying AI voices imitating AI singers. The initial version will be released next year, after which it will be introduced on a larger scale.

YouTube is also introducing a tool that will help identify deepfake faces in videos.

Through this tool, users will be able to know that their faces are being used in videos without permission created by AI.

The goal is to give celebrities and artists more control over the video platform.

Affected individuals can request the removal of such videos from YouTube through the platform’s privacy request process.

Previously, such videos were labeled as AI or misleading content by the company, but now the policy is being tightened and refined.