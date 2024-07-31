Zubab Rana, Arslan Khan bid adieu to ‘Khudsar’

Actors Zubab Rana and Arslan Khan bid farewell to ‘Khudsar’, after the final episode of their superhit serial aired on Monday. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arslan Khan said goodbye to his much-loved character Daim of ‘Khudsar’, expressing his gratitude towards all the love from the audience.

He posted a reel, featuring his on-screen family, including Zubab Rana, Sehar Afzal and Sadaf Aashan, as all the actors croon Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Vida Karo’, from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, to bid adieu to the project. “Goodbye from our little fam – grateful beyond words for all the love you guys showered on each and every one of us,” he wrote in the caption.

Rana also turned to her account on the social platform, with several BTS glimpses from the shoot, and penned, “Hi Khudsar fam! Thank you each one of you to making this possible so glad for this experience my heart is only filled with love & gratitude.”

She went on to crown Six Sigma Plus entertainment, of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, as the ‘best production house’ in the country to work with.

Thousands of their fans showered their love on the posts with likes and praising comments for the actors, on their remarkable work.

Notably, Rana essayed the lead character of Shazma in the play, whereas, Khan played her on-screen brother, Daim.

Apart from the two, the ensemble cast of the serial also featured the likes of Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Rahat Ghani, Yashmeera Jan, Aneesha Altaf and Imran Aslam among others.

The story of the play was written by Asma Sayani, whereas, Syed Faisal Bukhari & Syed Ali Bukhari co-directed it.