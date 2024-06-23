11-year-old domestic worker found dead in Faisalabad bungalow

In another distressing incident, an 11-year-old domestic worker’s body has been recovered from the school owner’s house in Scheme 212 area of ​​Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The 11-year-old son of Ali Sher – a resident of Bhawana who used to work at Usman Shahid’s house – was found deceased under suspicious circumstances.

According to reports, the body of the 11-year-old domestic worker was discovered on Sunday morning with a rope around his neck, hanging from an iron grill at Shahid’s house.

The family was informed on Sunday morning that Usman was unwell, but upon reaching Shahid’s house, they discovered his lifeless body.

READ: Domestic worker found dead in Karachi bungalow

The father of the victim, Ali Sher, expressed disbelief over the claim that Usman had committed suicide, asserting that his son may have been murdered by the family as Usman had swelling on his arms and hands.

The Forensic Science Agency collected the evidence from the spot after which the child’s body was shifted to the Allied Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Usman’s father Ali Sher said that he left Usman at Shahid’s house yesterday and this afternoon the owner of the house told him that he was ill on the phone. When he reached Shahid’s house, he found the lifeless body of his son.

Authorities, including the Forensic Science Agency and local police, swiftly responded to the incident.

The body was transferred to the Allied Hospital mortuary for a thorough post-mortem examination, while the SSP Operations Hasan Javed disclosed that Usman’s body exhibited signs of torture, including a rope mark on his neck and a broken neck bone.

However, further development in the case can be emerged after the post mortem report of the deceased domestic worker.