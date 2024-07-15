India set unique record in T20I series against Zimbabwe

HARARE: In a historic turn of events, India achieved a new record – that stands out in the 150-year history of international cricket – in the final match of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, held in Harare.

India emerged victorious in the series, but the highlight was the unique record set during the first over of the last T20 match in which Zimbabwe opted to bowl first.

The bowler of Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza, delivered the opening over.

On his very first delivery, Raza bowled a high full toss to Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who capitalized on the delivery, flicking it over deep square leg for a six.

The umpire immediately called it a no-ball, granting India 7-runs off a single delivery and a free hit.

Jaiswal did not waste the opportunity, smashing the free hit for another six.

This remarkable sequence resulted in India scoring 13 runs off the very first ball of the match.

Jaiswal also etched his name in cricket history as the first batsman to score 12 runs off one legal delivery.