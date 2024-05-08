16th CNS International Squash Championship commenced

KARACHI: The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship commenced at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi on Wednesday.

Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem graced the occasion as Chief Guest and declared the championship open.

During Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship, 24 players will prove the mettle of their skills, which include 19 from Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Egypt, UK, Hong Kong and Malaysia as well as five from Pakistan.

Tournament Director, Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja in his opening remarks apprised the audience that the Pakistan Navy is conducting the Chief of the Naval Staff Open Squash Championship for the last two decades.

The Tournament Director hoped that the championship would be helpful in the promotion of sports in general and squash in particular. He appreciated the spirit of players, officials, and sponsors for their support and presence in this mega event.

This year, the CNS International Squash Championship will see four new categories including Women, U13/15 Boys and U15 Girls.

The Tournament is registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), an international governing body for professional Squash circuit.

The inaugural match of the first round was played between Hazem Hossam and Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in which the former was declared winner. The opening ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, and senior players of squash.