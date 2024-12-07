Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence at risk; here is why !

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his remarkable career in the film industry, has shifted his focus from acting to film production in recent years.

According to international media outlet, the actor is now facing a significant change as his residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area is set for redevelopment.

Aamir’s current home is part of a 40-year-old building comprising 24 apartments, of which he owns nine. The ageing structure is undergoing redevelopment in collaboration with Atmosphere Realty to provide a modern and upgraded living experience.

The redevelopment plans aim to increase living space for residents by 55-60 percent. The cost of the project is estimated to range from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per square foot.

Aamir Khan is actively involved in overseeing the redevelopment process, which is expected to enhance the value and comfort of the property. According to Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, the project is currently in the approval stage and is expected to launch in the first quarter of FY26.

This redevelopment marks a significant transformation for Aamir Khan and his residence, ensuring a fresh, upgraded space in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

