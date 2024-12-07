web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence at risk; here is why !

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his remarkable career in the film industry, has shifted his focus from acting to film production in recent years.

According to international media outlet, the actor is now facing a significant change as his residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area is set for redevelopment.

Aamir’s current home is part of a 40-year-old building comprising 24 apartments, of which he owns nine. The ageing structure is undergoing redevelopment in collaboration with Atmosphere Realty to provide a modern and upgraded living experience.

The redevelopment plans aim to increase living space for residents by 55-60 percent. The cost of the project is estimated to range from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per square foot.

Aamir Khan is actively involved in overseeing the redevelopment process, which is expected to enhance the value and comfort of the property. According to Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, the project is currently in the approval stage and is expected to launch in the first quarter of FY26.

This redevelopment marks a significant transformation for Aamir Khan and his residence, ensuring a fresh, upgraded space in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Read More: Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ postponed!

In terms of his professional commitments, Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan on December 7 confirmed that his much-awaited ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ had been postponed, and the makers were no longer targeting the Christmas 2024 slate for the film’s release.

Set to return to the cinemas with the sequel of his iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan confirmed that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will not hit the theatres on the previously announced release date, December 25.

During his recent outing at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the Oscar campaigning of his last year’s production ‘Laapataa Ladies’, said about the sequel, “We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.