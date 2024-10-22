‘Ghajini’ actors Aamir Khan, Suriya to join forces for sequel?

Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan and South superstar Suriya, who starred in Hindi and Tamil versions of ‘Ghajini’ respectively, are reportedly going to join forces for the sequel of A.R. Murugadoss’ directorial.

As reported by Indian media, filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss is making the sequel of his blockbuster film ‘Ghajini’, with both the original heroes from the prequels, Suriya and Aamir Khan, whereas more details regarding the female lead as well as an official announcement on ‘Ghajini 2’ are awaited.

For the unversed, Murugadoss first made the action thriller in Tamil language, starring Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara and Pradeep Rawat, which turned out to be a huge success.

A couple of years later, he went on to remake it in Hindi, casting Aamir and Jiah Khan, whereas, Asin and Rawat reprised their roles from the original film. Khan-starrer was also a Box Office blockbuster and became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

In the recent development, Suriya has now hinted at reuniting with Murugadoss for ‘Ghajini 2’.

Reports suggest that the title will be a Hindi-Tamil bilingual, and Murugadoss will take on both projects at the same time. Suriya will lead the Tamil version of the sequel, whereas, Khan will headline the Hindi counterpart. However, both superstars are expected to also make special appearances in each other’s films as well.

Reportedly, an official announcement of ‘Ghajini 2’ is awaited soon.