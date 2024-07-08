Uncanny similarities between India openers’ debut century goes viral

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma, India’s young opener, smashed blistering maiden century against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on July 7.

The 21-year-old southpaw’s explosive 100 off just 47 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes, drew striking parallels with Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma’s memorable debut century in 2010.

Abhishek’s spectacular innings was a testament to his resilience and determination, coming on the back of a duck in his debut T20I.

His partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten on 77 off 47 balls, formed a formidable 137-run stand that propelled India to a commanding total of 234-2.

The similarities between Abhishek and Rohit’s innings extend beyond the stats to the sheer dominance and flair they displayed on the field.

Back in May 2010, in a triangular ODI series in Bulawayo, a young Rohit Sharma showcased his prodigious talent against Zimbabwe. Batting at number 4, Rohit smashed 114 off 119 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Remarkably, like Abhishek, Rohit also brought up his century with a six off a left-arm spinner’s full toss.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj expressed his pride and confidence in the young opener’s future in a heartfelt video call shared by the BCCI.

With this victory, India leveled the T20I series 1-1 against Zimbabwe, setting the stage for a thrilling decider.