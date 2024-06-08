Accused involved in journalist Nasrullah’s murder case arrested

GHOTKI: The police officials claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the tragic murder of journalist Nasrullah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sameer Noor, the suspect, identified as Asghar, has been arrested by the police in the jurisdiction of Mirpur Mathelo police station.

During the arrest, the police also recovered a pistol and motorcycle allegedly used in the murder, while efforts are underway to locate and arrest another individual, named Barkat, who is believed to be an accomplice to the arrested suspect.

The SSP further revealed that the third man, identified as Abdullah, aid the accused in the murder, assuring that both Abdullah and Barkat will be brought under police custody soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who was seriously injured in a gun attack a few days ago, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Karachi on Friday morning.

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.

According to local journalists Gadani, who worked for the Sindhi newspaper and also disseminated his news reports through social media, was known for being a bold journalist for his reports against local feudal lords and political personalities, waderas and government officers.

The journalists’ community has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Nasrullah Gadani.