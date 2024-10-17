Adobe releases Firefly AI video generator

Adobe has expanded its Firefly Video Model by launching an artificial intelligence-powered video generator to support its creative applications.

The Adobe Firefly Video Model will work to enhance creative applications’ capabilities including Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express and Premiere Pro.

“The usage of Firefly within our creative applications has seen massive adoption, and it’s been inspiring to see how the creative community has used it to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, digital media at Adobe. “We’re thrilled to bring creative professionals even more tools for ideation and creation, all designed to be commercially safe.”

The first Generative Extend tool for Premiere Pro is initially available in beta and will allow users to extend clips by up to two seconds at either 720p or 1080p at 24 FPS.

Users will also be able to use the tool to enhance audio, extending sound effects by up to ten seconds.

Additionally, Adobe is also releasing two new video generation tools on the web including Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video

These tools are initially available in a limited public beta within the Firefly web app.

As per Adobe, the Firefly Video Model is in limited public beta on its website.

Those wanting to use the new tools will have to join the waitlist for now while generations are free during the period.

The company said that it will share more information about Firefly AI video generation offers and pricing after officially launching it for public.

It is to be noted that the announcement came weeks after Meta unveiled Movie Gen, an AI-powered tool, to create realistic-looking video clips.

The tool will be based on a text prompt to generate 16-second videos with synchronised AI-generated audio.

According to Meta, Movie Gen will also develop personalised artificial intelligence videos using only a single photo.