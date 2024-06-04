Ahmed Shehzad opens up on comparison with Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up on his comparison with star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

During a recent interview to a private TV channel, Shehzad was asked about his views on having resemblance with with Kohli.

The former cricketer said that he looked like the Indian batter in the beginning, however, Kohli later worked on his fitness which changed his body and face structure.

According to Ahmed Shahzad, the jawline of Virat Kohli changed with time which further reduced the resemblance between the two cricketers.

On cricketing skills, the former cricketer said that Kohli remains the top player of the current generation and a role model for millions.

For Shehzad, Kohli has scored many centuries against top-quality sides for a long period of time and remains the best batter in the world.

For the unversed, Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.