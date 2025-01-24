Ahmed Shehzad claims fellow cricketers were jealous of his good looks

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad claimed that his senior fellow cricketers were jealous of him due to his good looks and well-dressing.

In a recent podcast appearance on, “Excuse me with Ahmad Ali Butt”, Ahmed Shehzad spoke about different topics including player rivalries.

Ahmed Shehzad claimed he was the victim of jealousy for being good-looking, saying that in Pakistan players are judged by their looks.

“Not me but there other presentable players too who had faced this kind of resentment”, he said.

Ahmed Shehzad said that as an ambassador of the country, he groomed himself to present a positive image. However, this came at a great personal cost. “I paid a very heavy price for this” he added.

Read More: Ahmed Shehzad speaks up on “issues” with Babar Azam

Ahmed Shehzad unleashed a scathing attack on star batter Babar Azam, claiming his performance has largely come against B, C and D teams.

He questioned Babar Azam’s performance, leadership qualities, and even his rise to captaincy.

Shehzad denied any personal grudge against Babar, saying his critique is purely based on performance and statistics.

The cricketer questioned the decision to appoint Babar as captain of the national team, calling it wrong.

He argued that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team management only saw individual performance and ignored leadership skills when choosing the captain.

“Babar Azam performed only against B, C and D teams and when it comes to playing in four ICC events, he failed”, Shehzad said.

Ahmed Shehzad also strongly slammed what he called social media agents of Babar Azam, saying that the former captain rose to the captaincy with the help of a social media campaign.

“After losing every match, Babar’s PR agents used to run social media campaigns to shift blame onto others”, he said.