‘Women are no joke’: Aima Baig to star Me Too movement

Prominent singer Aima Baig vows to launch a Me Too movement for the women of Pakistan, to fight against all the predators and cheaters.

After her Jeddah show over the weekend, and hours after performing the Umrah, Aima Baig turned to her Instagram stories to share her aim of starting a Me Too movement to empower the women of her country.

“After performing my Umrah – so peacefully and tbh (to be honest) I needed it so badly and it made me so strong cuz ik (I know) I had to do this for the betterment and the empowerment of our country’s women,” she wrote in her text stories on the social site.

“Certain predators – cheaters – users – ruining minor to aged girls has been under my radar for quite some time but I for some reason felt the need to stay quiet which I’m super ashamed of and will always be,” she added, before clarifying that the victim is not necessarily herself but females around her. “It’s like cheating has become a norm and using women for their naivety, innocence, lack of sophistication is a joke.”

“I would very much like to start the #metoomovement,” Baig announced in a following post. “Cuz I have had it happening in front and around me way too much. Us women are no joke – we gave these men the existence and one must value and respect that.”

“Having a huge platform I urge every woman should acknowledge and address this ongoing fun thing for men. Whereas, these young – unaware of the risk females are going through so much mental and physical depression,” noted the singer.

Notably, this came days after the ‘Washmallay’ singer announced via her Instagram stories that she was going out of Pakistan for some time, and would not return to the country soon after performing Umrah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baig announced that her next original single will be released on August 18.