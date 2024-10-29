Aima Baig responds to Sara Raza Khan’s ‘autotune’ remarks

Pakistani singer Aima Baig responded to singer Sara Raza Khan’s claim that she wouldn’t be a singer without autotune technology.

In a recent interview with a private channel, Khan touched upon several topics including her career and the singing skills of other singers in the country.

“If we take out the option of autotune, then Aima Baig is not a singer at all. There are many other names,” the 28-year-old star claimed.

Sara Raza Khan commended Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat’s talents, stating, “There are many like this — we might enjoy them as actors or entertainers, but if I needed someone to act or model in a film or an item song, I’d hire Mehwish Hayat for her performance, not for singing because she can’t sing. I’m sorry, but that’s true.”

The remarks, however, did not sit well with the ‘Baazi’s singer who hit back at Khan.

Reacting to the remarks, Aima Baig reshared Instagram Stories of users who shared videos of her singing.

In one of her Stories, the Pakistan singer wrote: “Allah nay jisko jitna talent diya [bhai] hamain kabool hai. Baaki mjy koi bata dy – yeh aunty sahiba hain kon. Actually miss krao. Mai to vacation enjoy karu LOL. [We accept the talent that Allah has given us. By the way, someone tell me who this aunty is. Actually nevermind, I should enjoy my vacation].”

Singer Momina Mustahsan defended Aima Baig following Sara Raza Khan’s remarks about her reliance on autotune.

Taking to Instagram, the singer lauded Aima Baig for her singing skills while describing her as “one of the best” in the industry.

“Sara Raza Khan is also a good singer and does not need autotune,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is pertinent to note here that autotune is a digital tool that enhances vocals, especially during live performances.

The tool has been the topic of several debates in the music industries around the world over its increasing role in the music industry.