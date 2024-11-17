Akshay Kumar drops exciting update on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting update about the hotly-anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ the threequel to his iconic comedy film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent interview, the Bollywood actor said that the makers of the upcoming film will begin work on it next year.

“I think by next year, we’ll start it,” Akshay Kumar said of the film.

However, he did not provide many details about the upcoming film and whether original actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty would return for their roles.

While he confirmed the plans for ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ Kumar did not reveal whether it will follow the same sequence of events as its prequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ or whether it will be a spiritual sequel.

Days earlier, fans began speculating that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was on the card after Akshay Kumar reunited with costars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty at an event.

However, the Bollywood actor later said that the reunion with his costars had nothing to do with the third part of the comedy franchise.

Kumar took to Instagram to share a video from the event, writing in the caption, “At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day—no “Hera Pheri” involved.”

Pertinent to note here that the comedy franchise began with the Priyadarshan directorial ‘Hera Pheri’ in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in lead roles.

The film was a huge success and was followed by a sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ in 2006 which also became a hit at the box office