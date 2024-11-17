web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 17, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar drops exciting update on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting update about the hotly-anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ the threequel to his iconic comedy film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent interview, the Bollywood actor said that the makers of the upcoming film will begin work on it next year.

“I think by next year, we’ll start it,” Akshay Kumar said of the film.

However, he did not provide many details about the upcoming film and whether original actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty would return for their roles.

While he confirmed the plans for ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ Kumar did not reveal whether it will follow the same sequence of events as its prequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ or whether it will be a spiritual sequel.

Days earlier, fans began speculating that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was on the card after Akshay Kumar reunited with costars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty at an event.

However, the Bollywood actor later said that the reunion with his costars had nothing to do with the third part of the comedy franchise.

Kumar took to Instagram to share a video from the event, writing in the caption, “At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day—no “Hera Pheri” involved.”

Pertinent to note here that the comedy franchise began with the Priyadarshan directorial ‘Hera Pheri’ in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in lead roles.

The film was a huge success and was followed by a sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ in 2006 which also became a hit at the box office

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.