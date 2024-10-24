Akshay Kumar hints at Salman’s Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar dropped a major hint about Salman Khan’s cameo in the upcoming film “Singham Again”.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While Indian media outlets have suggested that the “Wanted” star has agreed to appear in a cameo role as Chulbul Pandey in the film, the makers have not officially announced the development.

Now, Akshay Kumar teased the fans in a caption he wrote with a picture from a lunch with the film’s cast.

Taking to Instagram, the “Welcome” actor shared a photo featuring ‘Singham Again’ director Rohit Shetty, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Read more: Salman Khan gets threat, ransom demand from vegetable seller

In the caption, he wrote, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.”

His reference to ‘Chulbul’ had fans speculating that Salman Khan has indeed shot a cameo in his iconic role of Chulbul Pandey from the “Dabangg” franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

It is worth mentioning here that the Bollywood star’s cameo appearance in the cop film was doubtful following threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang after the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

However, an Indian media outlet, while quoting sources close to the development, revealed that Salman Khan filmed his scenes on October 22, 2024.

“Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” the publication cited the source as saying.

‘Singham Again’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 1 during the Diwali festival in India.