Aleema, Uzma Khan’s remand extended by two days

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, in vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict.

On Monday, the court had remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in police custody for one more day.

The case against Aleema, Uzma and others had been registered under terrorism charges at Kohsar Police Station of the federal capital.

On October 6, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.